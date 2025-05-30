It wasn’t hard to find Alina Tran at Tallassee High School.
The Class of 2025 valedictorian was always in one of her favorite places, the band room or the greenhouse. It just so happened both were managed by Tran’s favorite teachers at THS, Dr. Robby Glasscock and Dr. Daniel Free, respectively.
“Dr. Glasscock always made sure I had everything I needed,” Tran said. “He cares about his students and is really passionate about band.
Free got Tran involved in FFA, especially the competitions around floriculture, horticulture and forestry.
“He also cares a lot about his students,” Tran said. “I just love plants and flowers, just everything that he teaches. He goes above and beyond all his students.”
Tran developed relationships with many students through trips with the band. She especially liked San Antonio her sophomore year.
“We went to and marched in the Christmas parade,” Tran said. “It was really fun. I loved staying in the hotels. And I like going to Six Flags, it was really fun.”
Free’s greenhouse classroom introduced Tran to a career. She is headed to Auburn University to study horticulture and wants to become a plant geneticist.
“I'm gonna try to get a job there at the plant science center,” Tran said.
Although Tran hopes to do great things in horticulture, she said Tallassee will always be a foundation and place to return.
“I like the closeness like everyone,” Tran said. “It is so tight knit everyone knows everybody and everyone is so kind and helpful. Tallassee will always remind me how to treat others.”