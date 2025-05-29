A Tallassee man is charged with shooting a man outside a Jordan Avenue business.
The Tallassee Police Department arrested Donte’ Harris, 28, of Tallassee, Sunday after a shooting was reported on May 15.
According to court records, the Tallassee Police Department responded to the Marathon on Jordan Avenue about gunshots.
“On arrival contact was made with (a witness) who advised a male had yelled he had been shot after he witnessed a verbal altercation and saw a firearm,” the incident report states.
With the help of video, investigators determined Harris allegedly injured another person.
“(Harris) and the victim encountered each other which resulted in (Harris) producing a handgun and firing, striking the victim in the right hip,” the affidavit for warrant said.
Court documents state the victim identified Harris via a photo lineup.
Harris was taken to the Elmore County Jail and charged with first-degree assault. He has a $100,000 bond available to him.