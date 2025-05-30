A vehicle carrying two juvenile shooting victims was riddled with evidence of gunfire.
Court documents reveal the May 19 shooting was over a long distance on Highway 229 in Tallassee as two vehicles traveled south. One vehicle saw Devonte Tyus, 20, of Tallassee at the wheel and Jartavious Jackson, 25, as the passenger. The other vehicle contained two adults and two juveniles.
“(Tyus and Jackson were) behind the victims’ vehicle and it was observed that individual(s) within the vehicle began firing at the victims’ vehicle,” an affidavit for an arrest warrant stated. “The suspect vehicle eventually overtook the victim vehicle, still firing while parallel to it and again while maneuvering in front of the victim vehicle.”
Court documents state the vehicle was struck by at least eight bullets, mostly in the rear of the vehicle.
Inside the vehicle, two juveniles sustained gunshot wounds to the right arm and left armpit. They were transported to Children’s Hospital in Birmingham.
The Tallassee Police Department shut down the road as law enforcement searched for evidence including spent casings and bullet fragments on both sides of the road.
About the same time, police were called to Community Hospital about a gunshot victim. According to court documents, video showed Tyus dropping Jackson off at the hospital. Jackson was transported to Baptist South in Montgomery for treatment.
A few hours later, police located Tyus’ vehicle with an alleged bullet hole in the bottom right corner of the rear windshield and one in the right rear quarter panel above the tire. They also found a blood soaked T-shirt in plain view.
Tyus turned himself into law enforcement. Jackson was arrested after his release from Baptist South.
Both were charged with four counts of attempted murder and discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle. According to court records, they each have a $1,030,000 cash bond available to them.