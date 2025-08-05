A new bus for the Tallassee Senior Center could be on the way.
The Tallassee City Council approved applying for an Alabama Department of Transportation grant at its Monday meeting.
“This van was damaged beyond repair when it was struck by another vehicle in the center’s parking lot,” Mayor Sarah Hill said. “The second van is beginning to have some issues.”
The city is applying for a $131,633 grant with the city providing a 20% match. The city was issued $29,345.50 from the Alabama Municipal Insurance Corporation after the van was totaled. The council approved using those funds to cover the match in the amount of $26,327.
If awarded the grant, the city will purchase a 14-passenger handicap van.
In other business, Tallassee police chief Todd Buce swore in two new officers that recently graduated from the academy. It gives the Tallassee Police Department 19 certified officers and five open positions. Buce is in the interview process to fill a few of those open positions.
Hill also said the city has about $7,000 left in the budget for the demolition of dilapidated structures. She presented a resolution to demolish a burned out home at 503 Powers Avenue. It was destroyed in a December fire. The council approved the $4,000 estimate for removing the burned home from the property.
The council approved declaring six properties at 412 Freeman Ave., 114 Monroe St., 211 Davidson St., 1121 East Patton St., 809 Azalea St. and 1313 Magnolia St. as public nuisances. City officials have knocked on doors and sent three notices with no response from property owners. The city will hire a contractor to clean up the properties so a true cost can be determined and then liens will be attached to the properties.
In other action the Tallassee City Council:
• Approved minutes from the June 23, July 2 and July 14 meetings.
• Certified the election of unopposed city council candidates Easterling Carpenter, Linda Mosher, Damian Carr, Bill Hall and Fred Randall Hughey.
• Certified the election of unopposed Tallassee Board Education candidates Eric Watson, Heather Johnson, Brandi Clark, Nathan Bridgman and Melanie Goodman.
Councilmember Linda Mosher was absent from the meeting.
The next meeting of the Tallassee City Council is scheduled for 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 11.