The Tallassee Area Chamber of Commerce is hoping bringing back the yard of the month will bring an increase in civic pride.
The last time the chamber recognized property owners in this way was before the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We are trying to get it back going to help promote Tallassee,” chamber director Carmen Rodgers said. “It’s an easy way to get a lot of people in the community involved.”
The program will recognize four properties each month. One in the city limits from each side of the river and one from each side of the river outside the city limits. Rodgers said property from Reeltown, through east Tallassee, west Tallassee to Kent, southern parts of Lake Martin and Friendship could be recognized each month.
“It encourages community pride and beautification,” Rodgers said. “It inspires people to care for their homes and yards. It should help with property values.”
Rodgers said the chamber has a committee that will decide the winners each month. But the program also helps the chamber in other ways.
“There are many good things about it with beautification at the top of the list,” Rodgers said. “The program also makes the chamber more visible and helps promote other events and initiatives.”
Rodgers said committee members are currently out looking for some of the best yards to be recognized soon by the chamber.