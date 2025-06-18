A fresh look is coming to the Southside Middle School library.
The Tallassee Board of Education approved the measure at its last meeting and the refresh will create a more inviting environment for students.
“The plans are to replace all shelving, add new tables and chairs for a greater space for collaboration for students,” SMS principal Brittany Spencer said. “There will also be an addition of more flexible seating for students to have the opportunity to read in a comfortable space.”
SMS media specialist Kaley Pugh is behind the design.
“She is just incredible,” Spencer said. “The space will be more inviting and promote a love for reading in the middle grades.”
At the moment everything is in the idea phase. Spencer said a welcoming reading space will inspire students to read independently. More engaged reading will boost student comprehension and help develop a lifelong love and habit of reading.
According to Scholastic, a comfortable place to read in a place with books is a great idea.
“They’ll become more engaged in their reading and be able to think critically about it, too,” Scholastic said on its website. “More importantly, they’ll become stronger readers in the process.”
The improvements in the SMS library should be ready for students to use by late fall.