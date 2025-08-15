It’s been about six weeks since the Tallassee City Council announced the sale of Reeve’s Field, the city’s airport.
Now the city is releasing details of the future of the airport to Mavhawk LLC, which is owned by Tallassee native Patrick Taylor. Private ownership and public use of the facility will allow the airport to become operational again without a strain to the city’s budget. It will allow the potential of businesses to use the airport with small aircraft.
Mavhawk is purchasing 400 acres of land including the hangar, runway and taxiways for $615,000. It was determined with a 2025 property appraisal. The city will hold on to 29 acres for the ballfields and the new city shop that is under construction. The shop is the replacement of the one on Gilmer Avenue to make way for the new recreational center the Elmore County Commission is primarily funding.
Mavhawk has committed to spending an additional $3.85 million to bring the airport to life. Improvements will see trees removed to improve approach and departure paths, new taxiway lighting, perimeter security fencing, runway, taxiway and apron resurfacing, new fueling systems and trucks and an investment in legal, engineering and administrative services.
Mavhawk is making a nearly $4.5 million investment to purchase and improve the infrastructure at the site. Mavhawk is also taking the responsibility of meeting requirements from the FAA to make the airport functional once again.
“The sale price reflects the real market value when you factor in the condition of the property, its regulatory obligations and the required investment just to reopen,” Hill said. “This is a smart deal for Tallassee. We avoid millions in expenses, protect ourselves from federal liabilities and gain a local partner who’s investing in our city’s future.”
The funds the city receives can free up options for the city with grant matches and more.
By reopening the airport, it increases Tallassee’s economic footprint. It invites long-term business, transportation and industrial development in Tallapoosa, Elmore and Macon counties.
“It’s about responsible stewardship, long-term strategy and putting our citizens first,” Hill said. “This isn’t a deal designed to benefit a select few. It’s an investment in the future of our entire community. It protects public resources, secures critical infrastructure and lays the foundation for jobs, development and opportunities that will benefit every resident.”