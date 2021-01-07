The Alabama Department of Transportation has awarded a project to replace all light poles on the Benjamin Fitzpatrick Bridge.
While all the new poles are being procured, ALDOT has identified nine poles to remove immediately during this procurement time. The project is set to begin Monday, Jan. 11, at 9 a.m.
Beginning this Monday, crews will start removing the nine poles from the bridge.
While the poles are being removed, traffic on the bridge will be reduced to one lane. Lane closures will take place during non-peak hours from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Motorists should use caution when traveling through the work zone.
The removal of the nine light poles is expected to take two to three days.
According to ALDOT, the remaining poles will provide lighting on the bridge. When all new poles have been received, the remaining poles will be removed and installation of new poles will begin.
Installation of the new poles is not expected to begin until Spring 2021.
On Wednesday, May 6, 2020, the first light post on the right side of the Elmore County connection point to the Benjamin Fitzpatrick Bridge fell.
It was determined that a strong wind caused the pole to fall.
In May of 2019, area residents expressed concerns about the condition of the bridge at an ALDOT meeting held at city hall regarding ALDOT's projected five-year plan.
