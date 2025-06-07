The Eclectic Town Council approved several policy changes for the Eclectic Water Works but is waiting on a sewage rate increase.
Councilmembers said the last rate increase was just a couple of years ago.
“I’m against a rate increase,” councilmember Stephanie Stepney said. “I would like to see if it is justified.”
The proposed rate increase was for the base rate per 2,500 gallons to increase to $35 from $25 and the per 100 gallons increase from 30 cents to 40 cents.
Water works staff members said they would bring current revenues and costs for the sewage program to allow a more informed decision by the council.
Policy changes approved included the application process, changing the name on accounts and increasing the after-hours reconnection fee to $100. The policy also includes changes for e-billing where about 170 customers are currently signed up.
At its meeting last week, the council also approved a new 2025 work truck for water works after the 2024 truck was totaled in an accident. Mayor Gary Davenport said the city received $32,248 from the insurance company and a new truck costs $49,000.
The speed limit on Madix Road is now 30 mph after the council approved lowering it from 45 and also adding speed humps. Residents and developers said it was necessary as some drivers speed over 60 mph along the road. Andrew Hughes said the speed could cause cars to run over children if they stray too far from their homes.
“I’m trying to prevent it before it happens,” Hughes said.
The Eclectic Police Department had been notified about the excessive speeding a few weeks ago. It has already written several citations and made an arrest for drug possession as a result of the traffic stop.
About a dozen members of the Penick #161 Masonic Lodge on West Main Street attended the meeting. In 1912, the town gave the lodge property for $1 and the deed states the property reverts to the town if the Masons stop using it. The current lodge was built in 1920 and is expensive to maintain and repair.
Members would like the ability to build a new lodge at some point in the future. Penick #161 wants the town to remove provision of the property going to the town so it might get a mortgage for a new building. It would also eliminate a potential liability to the town if someone were injured on the property.
Councilmembers are waiting to hear from the town attorney before proceeding.
The council approved an on premises alcohol license for Slice of Eclectic at 1606 Kowlagia Road. The pizza restaurant has plans to open late summer.
The Eclectic Police Department reported membership in the state narcotics task force has net information prompting traffic stops and seizures that have removed more than 5,000 grams of marijuana, 78 grams of methamphetamine and other drugs since October 2024. The department also reported 21 felony arrests and five search warrants were conducted as part of the task force operations.
In other action the Eclectic Town Council:
• Approved minutes of the April 28 meeting.
• Approved May 2025 financial reports.
• Approved the Back to School Sales Tax Holiday for July 18-20.
• Authorized opening a bank account to accommodate for a grant for wastewater treatment facility expansion.
• Resubmitted a grant application for sidewalk renovations.
The next meeting of the Eclectic Town Council is scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 10.