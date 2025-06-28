The Tallassee Chamber of Commerce SummerFest on Saturday was one of the biggest ever.
Thousands came to the grounds around Tallassee City Hall and the Tallassee Public Library to welcome in the longest day of the year starting with pancakes and ending with music and fireworks.
“We had about 70 vendors this year,” chamber director Carmen Rodgers said. “We had about 60 last year. We are really happy about the turnout given our registration website went down for a bit this year. This has been really great for everyone.”
Children were able to take advantage of inflatable water slides, get their faces painted and more as parents got to take in woodworking, crafts and more.
There was a watermelon eating contest, a pet costume contest, a baking contest and hot dog eating contest.
Demitri Harris, 16, of Tallassee, managed to eat nine hot dogs in 10 minutes for the win.
“I fell sick,” Harris said afterwards.
But style points went to someone who couldn’t be a contestant because of age — King ‘Imma Gonna Win’ he said his last name was. He sat between contestants and when they started, his arms acted as shovels pulling hotdogs to his mouth. As he drank some water, some spilled onto his tray causing the buns to shrink. The spill made it easier for him to eat. As the buns dried some, he put more water on them.
“King, king, king,” the crowd started to chant.
But at the end it was Harris who came out on top.
Everyone took a break before Mother Moon Pie took the stage in the evening and fireworks followed.
“It was a great day for everyone,” Rodgers said.