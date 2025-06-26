The second oldest stone industrial site in Alabama lies on western shores of the Tallapoosa River in Tallassee. It may get a cleanup thanks to a Brownfields Grant from the United States Environmental Protection Agency.
It was originally six buildings, but one burned and another was torn down. Thanks to the Talisi Historical Society and others such as the Alabama Historical Commission the building known as the Armory has been repaired. A new bell tower has been constructed and will soon be painted. The Talisi Historical Society met for years in the boiler room whose roof has been renovated in recent years.
The biggest issue is the big stone, four-floor building that was built in 1852. Its roof collapsed years ago and covered a large water turbine about 60 feet below the lowest floor. It used the power of falling water in Tallassee Falls, now covered by the Thurlow Dam and Reservoir. The falling water turned the turbine which in turn powered the machinery in the building through a series of belts and pulleys.
“This building really needs a cleanup,” Talisi Historical Society property manager Fred Randall Hughey said. “If we can get the loose rock, broken timbers and contaminants removed and the structure stabilized, it can be used as a historical site. Maybe there might be a company interested in using it as a shell for an office building looking over the river.”
The large timbers used to carry the load of the machinery were taken by the textile company when they closed the mill. The Talisi Historical Society acquired the buildings and worked to maintain and repair them. The property was given to the Tallassee Redevelopment Authority to hold.
“It allows the city to help with things like cutting the grass and hauling some of the trash away,” Hughey said. “The historical society can buy it back for $1 if it is ever needed to.”
Representatives from the Brownfields program visited the site along with Central Alabama Regional Planning and Development Commission have visited the site in recent weeks. They joined Hughey and the TRA’s Dr. Steve Burak.
Hughey said the Brownfields representative saw promise in a grant for the site, especially when he saw the bridge.
“It’s an old railroad,” Hughey said. “It’s likely covered in lead paint. It has similar containment issues at the 1852 building.”
Hughey said the bridge would likely never be used for automobiles or trains again, but there is a possibility to bring it into good enough shape that it could be used in an emergency.
“Regardless, it can still be used as a walkway,” Hughey said. “It also carries all sorts of utilities such as sewage, water, phone and internet.”
The next step is a public hearing scheduled for July 28.
“They want to see what ideas the public may have,” Hughey said. “Interest in the hearing might even spark others to take interest in it and the other things Tallassee has going on.”