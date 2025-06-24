A new chapter is coming to the First Presbyterian Church in Tallassee.
As it closes due to a decreasing congregation, the Association of Christians in Tallassee for Service is carrying on the mission of serving the community. ACTS is moving its operations from the former Carrville Town Hall to the church.
“It will provide us a chance to increase efficiency in our operations,” ACTS director Barry Adair said. “Currently we move a lot of stuff up and down stairs as the seasons change.”
ACTS, funded by Tallassee churches, offers clothing, food and utility support to those in need in the Tallassee area. It has been in its current location since the mid-1990s. The building belongs to the City of Tallassee and still has the holding cell for the old Carrville Police Department.
“We are very thankful for the building,” Adair said. “It has served a lot of the community.”
ACTS services pretty much the entire Tallassee zip code. In the last few years it has served roughly 800 clients per year, providing nearly 200 families clothing per year and nearly 100 families utility assistance per year.
“It all comes from donations from our member churches,” Adair said. “Each church is assigned a couple of food items to collect. That way we are able to give out an assortment in each box.”
On Monday the food boxes were more than 50 pounds. They include canned food, pasta, toiletries and more.
“All of our clients are associated with a member church,” Adair said. “They attend one of the churches or are a member. This program allows us to better provide for everyone.”
ACTS hopes to be in the new building soon.
“We have property insurance due in August,” Adair said. “We don’t want to pay for two buildings but we will if we have to.”
The extra space means volunteers won’t be taking clothes up and down stairs either. Currently volunteers are working extra hours to keep operations going and to react to the move.
“We sold 18 church pews,” Adair said. “That space in the sanctuary will house our clothing that is now in three small rooms.”
Adair said ACTS will be asking for help when the move happens in earnest.
“We hope we can get some of the sports teams to help us move racks and the heavier items,” Adair said. “We also hope we can get some trucks and trailers to help with the short move down the road.”
Adair hopes the community will take this time to look at ACTS.
“We can use volunteers,’ Adair said. “Most of us are getting a little old.”
Adair was introduced to ACTS in such a fashion. He had worked in government, the post office and ran a store for pool chemicals.
“I was looking for something to do before I opened for the pool season,” Adair said. “Someone got me here. Before I knew it I was asked to be the director.”