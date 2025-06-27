Flowers now fill planters in front of the East Tallassee Shopping Center and there is more to come.
Thanks to a grant from the Coosa Valley Resource Conservation and Development Council, new signage, flowers and some new planters are already visible. In the coming months, a couple of benches will be installed.
“We applied for a grant and got it,” Tallassee Redevelopment Authority director Dr. Steve Burak said. “We hope it will bring attention to the businesses and opportunities there.”
At one point the shopping center featured a movie theater, drug store, chiropractic office, florist and more. Burak said he and others hope business owners will take a look at the location as it is super convenient for lots of things.
Burak said TRA was established years ago with such projects in mind.
“TRA is helping revitalize downtown Tallassee and slightly beyond,” Burak said. “East Tallassee falls into our area.”