Annual Chamber Golf Tournament scheduled for April 26

Tallassee Chamber of Commerce is hosting the annual Chamber Golf Tournament on April 26 at Wynlakes Country Club in Montgomery. Registration is at 11 a.m., and tee time at 12:30 p.m. This is one of the leading and longest-running fundraisers hosted by the Tallassee Chamber of Commerce.
"This is our only true fundraiser of the year," said Jerry Cunningham, director of the Tallassee Chamber of Commerce. "Funds from this golf tournament help support community events and other community-oriented activities that the chamber sponsors throughout the year."
Many consider Wynlakes to be one of the best golf courses in the State of Alabama. The 18-hole, 200-acre championship course, has 14 lakes and large oak trees canvased with Spanish moss. The course also has beautifully trimmed fairways and greens, colorful landscaping with cleverly placed fountains and bridges throughout.
Cash awards will be given to the top two teams.
"Each par-three hole will present an opportunity to win a prize," said Cunningham. "There will be some really great prizes this year."
During the tournament, each par three will be monitored.
The entry fee will include lunch at Wynlakes, all the snacks and drinks during your round of golf, plenty of door prizes to be given, a sleeve of quality golf balls, and of course the 18 holes of golf on the beautiful Wynlakes Golf Course.
In addition to golf teams, the Chamber of Commerce is also seeking sponsors for this event. There are various levels of sponsorship sill available for this widely popular event.
Registration for this event is open and the Chamber of Commerce encourages everyone with an interest in this event to sign up, regardless of skill level. The event format will be a four-man scramble and the event will be handicapped. For more information on team registration or sponsorship, contact the Tallassee Chamber of Commerce at 334-283-5151 or register online at chamber@tallasseechamber.com.