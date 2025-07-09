Law enforcement have arrested a man accused of striking another person with a log and knife.
The Tallassee Police Department responded to a domestic disturbance call on Saturday afternoon on West Main Street. When officers arrived they found a mother talking about an altercation at her daughter’s apartment on East Patton Street.
“(The female) was frantic on the stairs,” an incident report states. “(She) stated there was an individual bleeding inside her apartment.”
At the main door to the apartment, officers found a large amount of blood on the floor and walls. They found the victim in the bathroom with multiple “significant lacerations” to the top of his head and swelling and bruising to his face.
“The suspect struck the victim several times with a wooden log as well as stabbing him in the head and face,” court documents state. “The suspect then fled the scene.”
The victim was transported to Community Hospital and then flown to a Montgomery area hospital for treatment.
On Monday, Tallassee police arrested Kevin Rodas, 33, of Tallassee, and charged him with attempted murder. He was taken to the Elmore County Jail and has a $60,000 cash bond available to him.
Tallassee police chief Todd Buce said the victim has been released from the hospital.
“The incident allegedly occurred over a disagreement about a girl,” Buce said. “The defendant is an illegal alien and U.S. Homeland Security has been notified.”
Buce said if Rodas makes bond, the ICE hold means he would be deported.
“If he sits in jail until trial and found guilty, he will serve his time and then be deported,” Buce said. “Either way he will go back to Mexico.”