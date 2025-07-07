November 6 Election results

Everyone seeking to be on a ballot for the Aug. 26 municipal elections had to qualify by 5 p.m. June 25. Alabama law says those seeking to qualify must have been a resident of the district they wish to run in by May 28. These are the names that will appear on the municipal ballots in Elmore County.

 

Eclectic

Mayor

• Joel Johnson

• Guy Sanders

• Stephanie Stepney

• Philip Wellman

 

Town Council

Place 1

• Jackie Stearns, incumbent

 

Place 2

• Jason Stepney

• Daren Davis

• Lincoln Herman

 

Place 3

• George Lindsay Mothershed, incumbent

• Wanda Estes

 

Place 4

• Claudia O’Connell

• Colby Bellew

 

Place 5

• David Goodwin, incumbent 

• Tammie Willis

 

Millbrook

Mayor

• Robert (Al) Kelley, incumbent

 

City Council

Ward 1

• Jade Denis Loyd

• Jacquelyn Long Thomas, incumbent

 

Ward 2

• Michael Gay, incumbent

 

Ward 3

• Jimmy Harris, incumbent

 

Ward 4

• Justin Jones, incumbent

 

Ward 5

• Chris Bath, incumbent

 

Tallassee

Mayor

• Sarah Hill, incumbent

• Joey Wiginton

 

City Council

Ward 1

• Easterling Carpenter

Ward 2

• Linda Mosher, incumbent

Ward 3

• Damian Carr, incumbent

Ward 4

• Williams (Bill) Hall, incumbent

Ward 5

• Terrel Brown, incumbent

• Jeffery Wilcox

Ward 6

• Rosemary Glass

• Sarah Jones

Ward 7

• Fred Randall Hughey, incumbent

 

Tallassee Board of Education

Ward 1

• Eric Watson

Ward 2

• Heather Johnson

Ward 3

• Brandi Clark

Ward 4

• Nathan Bridgman

Ward 5

• Melanie Goodman, incumbent

 

Wetumpka

Mayor

• David Fletcher

• Jerry Willis, incumbent

 

City Council 

District 1

• Christopher Black

• Hunter Mills

• Kevin Robbins, incumbent

 

District 2

• Cheryl Tucker, incumbent

• Lewis E. Washington Sr.

 

District 3

• Lynnes Justiss, incumbent

 

District 4

• Frank Bertarelli

• Steve Gantt, incumbent

 

District 5

• Joe Brown, incumbent

 

