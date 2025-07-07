Everyone seeking to be on a ballot for the Aug. 26 municipal elections had to qualify by 5 p.m. June 25. Alabama law says those seeking to qualify must have been a resident of the district they wish to run in by May 28. These are the names that will appear on the municipal ballots in Elmore County.
Eclectic
Mayor
• Joel Johnson
• Guy Sanders
• Stephanie Stepney
• Philip Wellman
Town Council
Place 1
• Jackie Stearns, incumbent
Place 2
• Jason Stepney
• Daren Davis
• Lincoln Herman
Place 3
• George Lindsay Mothershed, incumbent
• Wanda Estes
Place 4
• Claudia O’Connell
• Colby Bellew
Place 5
• David Goodwin, incumbent
• Tammie Willis
Millbrook
Mayor
• Robert (Al) Kelley, incumbent
City Council
Ward 1
• Jade Denis Loyd
• Jacquelyn Long Thomas, incumbent
Ward 2
• Michael Gay, incumbent
Ward 3
• Jimmy Harris, incumbent
Ward 4
• Justin Jones, incumbent
Ward 5
• Chris Bath, incumbent
Tallassee
Mayor
• Sarah Hill, incumbent
• Joey Wiginton
City Council
Ward 1
• Easterling Carpenter
Ward 2
• Linda Mosher, incumbent
Ward 3
• Damian Carr, incumbent
Ward 4
• Williams (Bill) Hall, incumbent
Ward 5
• Terrel Brown, incumbent
• Jeffery Wilcox
Ward 6
• Rosemary Glass
• Sarah Jones
Ward 7
• Fred Randall Hughey, incumbent
Tallassee Board of Education
Ward 1
• Eric Watson
Ward 2
• Heather Johnson
Ward 3
• Brandi Clark
Ward 4
• Nathan Bridgman
Ward 5
• Melanie Goodman, incumbent
Wetumpka
Mayor
• David Fletcher
• Jerry Willis, incumbent
City Council
District 1
• Christopher Black
• Hunter Mills
• Kevin Robbins, incumbent
District 2
• Cheryl Tucker, incumbent
• Lewis E. Washington Sr.
District 3
• Lynnes Justiss, incumbent
District 4
• Frank Bertarelli
• Steve Gantt, incumbent
District 5
• Joe Brown, incumbent