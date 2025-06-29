Jason and Stephanie Stepney are not native to Eclectic but have found their roots in the small town. It’s far different from Washington state and Seattle where they grew up.
After high school the friends went their separate ways. Jason had visited Eclectic quite often because it was home for his grandmother. Eventually he landed in Elmore County and built a life and business.
“When I came to visit, I liked the atmosphere,” Jason said. “It was a lot quieter than the city. I was able to go back to school going to Trenholm and AUM. I got certified in a bunch of areas.”
Stephanie was working for the state of Washington when the pair reconnected.
“A love story brought me here,” Stephanie said. “When I came out here, I fell in love with Eclectic. The weather got me first.”
Stephanie said the frequent rains in Washington caused seasonal affective disorders. She remembers a gorgeous morning not long after coming to Eclectic 12 years ago.
“I said to Jason, ‘We got to go to the beach. Do you see what kind of day it is?’” Stephanie said. “What I didn’t know is that it is like this all the time. In Washington, we had days like this about once or twice per year. Everybody stops what they are doing and goes to the beach.”
Stephanie also took notice of Eclectic on her walks and how everybody approaches and says hi, even from automobiles.
“It just didn’t happen in Seattle,” Stephanie said. “It took me a while to get used to Southern hospitality. People are just nice. It just helped me fall in love with Eclectic even more.”
After Stephanie moved to Eclectic, Gary Davenport had just been elected mayor and she saw an article in the newspaper. The town was seeking people to participate on the council. She went to a meeting.
“That first meeting was so wild,” Stephanie said. “There was yelling and screaming. It was a wild council meeting. I was like ‘My gosh.’ We need to do better.”
Stephanie started attending and gaining knowledge. She made suggestions where she thought she could. The meetings got more order and organized while still allowing debate and public comment.
Eclectic elects five councilmembers representing the town as a whole. Nine years ago, Stephanie put her name in the hat for council.
“I didn’t look to see what place had a vacancy,” Stephanie said. “I ran against Ms. Linda Reeves lost by just a few votes.”
A year later after the death of a councilmember, Stephanie was appointed to Place 2 on the council to serve the remainder of the term. She was elected to the position in 2020.
In eight years, Stephanie said the council and mayor have been able to bring Jacks to town and got funding to sewer upgrades to accommodate growth. Panther Palace came to life.
“Before the new playground, it was a mosquito infested swamp with horrible unsafe structures,” Stephanie said. “We applied for grants. We were able to get funding and partnerships to secure that project.”
Jason has been there in the background supporting Stephanie and the community through his business. They have hosted back to school bashes with backpacks and barbers. Jason has built a playground at Woodlawn Park mostly using scrapes from his fence construction business.
“He does so much and doesn’t toot his own horn,” Stephanie said. “I have to do it for him.”
This election cycle Stephanie has qualified for the mayor’s race and Jason has qualified for Stephanie’s seat, Place 2, on the Eclectic Town Council.
“We have made so much progress with the last administration,” Stephanie said. “We need to keep that momentum going. We need someone from the current administration to take the role since Mayor Davenport is retiring. I decided I would do it.”
They want to see a community center eventually for meetings, classes and more. Stephanie said it may already be in the city’s existing infrastructure and just needs to be tweaked.
Both want to see Eclectic grow but keep its “small town charm.”
“Eclectic is growing,” Stephanie said. “We want to keep the small town feel. There are houses being built. I have a strategic plan for how we can grow.”
Jason wants to use the knowledge he has gained working and running businesses in the area since 2001.
“I’ve seen the process of growing businesses in town and have one myself,” Jason said. “I’ve been a part of building some of the homes and especially the fencing. You are able to hear about new construction before it begins through contractors and developers.”
If they both get elected, they already know they may not always be on the same page. But just like council meetings are civil, Jason and Stephanie have it figured out.
“We always agree,” Jason said. “Even if it's to agree to disagree.”