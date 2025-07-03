Tallassee Mayor Sarah Hill has now entered the mayor’s race after announcing in April she wouldn’t.
Hill was appointed to the position three years ago to fill a vacant slot. Hill announced her candidacy last Tuesday, the last day of qualification and the day after a Tallassee City Council meeting where the council unanimously voted to sell the city’s airport.
“When I first chose not to seek another term, I believed Tallassee was on solid footing,” Hill said. “We have made real progress strengthening our infrastructure, restoring financial responsibility, and encouraging business growth. I felt ready to pass the torch, but after watching how quickly the conversation around city leadership has shifted in the past few days, I knew I couldn’t stay silent.”
Hill said her announcement follows the council vote to sell the long vacant airport property for $650,000. She said despite the decision being fully supported by the council and made in the city’s best interest, she and another councilmember were confronted inappropriately after the meeting by individuals aligned with the opposing campaign.
“While I remained calm and professional,” Hill said, “the moment was a reminder of how far we’ve come and why steady, respectful leadership still matters.”
In her time as mayor, Hill helped secure $15.5 million in grant funding for gas line replacement and upgrades. The city also partnered with Tallassee City Schools and the Elmore County Commission gaining a $10 million commitment for a new recreation center and turf at J.E. O'Brien Stadium.
Hill also said in her time as mayor, Tallassee has seen retail and small business growth and returned neglected and vacant properties to productive use. Hill is also proud of restoring public trust through transparent budgeting, reliable governance and calm decision-making.
Hill said her campaign will focus on protecting the work already done and ensuring that Tallassee’s momentum continues.
“We’ve come too far to risk going backward,” Hill said. “This campaign is about preserving progress, elevating civility and keeping our city’s future in steady hands.”