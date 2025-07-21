Multiple agencies are looking for a missing person near Eclectic. Leroy Griffith was possibly last seen around East Patton Street in Tallassee trying to get back to his residence on Claud Fleahop. He was last seen wearing a light colored shirt, sun hat and transition glasses. A Silver Alert is in the process of being issued.
Authorities are asking residents between Eclectic and Tallassee to check all Ring and security cameras. If anyone has seen or has any information about Griffith’s whereabouts is asked to call 334-541-2148. If it is an emergency call 911 immediately.