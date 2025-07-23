The Eclectic Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in identifying three men involved in a May 23 theft at the Dollar General on Kowaliga Road.
According to a July 8 CrimeStoppers press release, Eclectic police said on May 23 three unidentified male suspects entered the store and took large black trash bags from the shelves. “They then filled the bags with cleaning products and quickly left the store without paying,” the release states.
CrimeStoppers is offering a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest in this investigation.
If anyone has any information regarding any crime, please immediately call the police or CrimeStoppers using a 24-hour tip line at 334-215-STOP (7867) or 1-833-AL1-STOP (833-251-7867).