Claudia O’Connell has experienced many of the towns in the River Region — Wetumpka, Tallassee and Prattville. But something keeps drawing her back to Eclectic.
“Eclectic feels like home,” O’Connell said. “We’re just comfortable here, and when you go outside, people know who you are and people care. It’s what really has kept us here.”
Recently O’Connell qualified to be on the Aug. 26 ballot for Eclectic Town Council Place 4.
A recent experience at an Eclectic restaurant solidified O’Connell’s desire to serve the town and protect the values she has experienced. She was walking into the eatery and teenagers were there. They created a pathway for O’Connell to enter without hesitation.
“Those are the things I don't ever want to see Eclectic lose, the way that the parents raise their children,” O’Connell said. “They have manners, they respect people. That's kind of what keeps me going. That's why I want to be there. I want to be able to make a difference in any way I can, whether it be in the town, with the schools or working with the youth.”
O’Connell has family still in the area and grandsons attending Eclectic schools. She said they are growing up to be very productive people.
“I think our schools are an asset we should work with,” O’Connell said. “They do a great job and are one of the reasons Eclectic is attractive to those moving into town.”
There are buildings O’Connell believes could be upgraded for new uses.
“I think there could be some revitalization,” O’Connell said. “There are some that need a few upgrades. There are some opportunities to bring in some more activities for our youth to try to keep them at home and keep them out of somebody's pasture.”
While creating opportunities for everyone is important, O’Connell believes Eclectic needs to concentrate more on infrastructure, especially water, sewage and roads.
“I think some issues are beginning to be addressed,” O’Connell said. “Larger issues should be divided up into smaller and more manageable projects.”
O’Connell has no plans to leave Eclectic and wants to serve to make it a great place for all. She doesn’t want to see anyone left behind as the town grows and protects its small town feel.
“We all live here,” O’Connell said. “Our kids all go to school together. We go to church together. We see each other every day, everywhere. Our best outcome will come when we all work together.”