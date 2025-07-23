The Tallassee City Council held a special called meeting to approve applying for a grant for water line improvements for two neighborhoods.
At noon Monday the council quickly agreed to apply for an Alabama Department of Economic Community Affairs 2025 Community Development Block Grant.
“It’s for water system improvements to serve Riverside Heights and a neighborhood around East Patton Street,” Tallassee Mayor Sarah Hill said.
The grant application states the project would be over two budget years and benefit 87 homes on streets including Patterson Street, Herren Street, McArthur Street, East Patton Street, Carr Street Clair Street and Carr Circle.
The city is applying for grant funds in the amount of $435,000 and the expected matching funds from the city is $181,984. The Central Alabama Regional Planning and Development Commission is helping with the application.
The Riverside Heights project has long been discussed by the council especially when the Elmore County Commission gave the city funds to improve the waterline along Little Road.
The town was able to apply for the CDBG grant in this cycle because it closed out a previous CDBG grant used for the demolition of dilapidated structures.