June 1
• A welfare check was conducted on South Tallassee Drive.
• Assistance was given to a motorist on Burt Mill Road.
• Debris was reported in the roadway on South Tallassee Drive.
• Animal control was requested on Gilmer Avenue.
• Drug activity was reported on Friendship Road.
• A domestic dispute was reported on Rickey Lane.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported on Gilmer Avenue.
• Assistance was given to a motorist on Gilmer Avenue.
• Theft was reported on Hillcrest Street.
• An animal complaint was reported on North Ashurst Avenue.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported on Gilmer Avenue.
May 31
• A noise complaint was reported on Herd Street.
• Assistance was given to a citizen on Harris Street.
• A noise complaint was reported on Dorman Avenue.
• Assistance was given to a citizen on Evergreen Street and Barnett Boulevard.
• Assistance was given to a motorist on Gilmer Avenue.
• Illegal breaking and entering a vehicle was reported on Gilmer Avenue.
• A white female was arrested during a private property motor vehicle accident report on Gilmer Avenue.
• Harassment was reported on Hillcrest Street.
• A domestic dispute was reported on West James Street.
• Assistance was given to a citizen on Barnett Boulevard.
• Assistance was given during a medical call on Gilmer Avenue.
• Trespassing was reported on Gilmer Avenue.
• An abandoned vehicle was reported on Gilmer Avenue.
• Assistance was given during a medical call on North Ann Avenue.
• A domestic incident was reported on Powers Avenue.
May 30
• An abandoned vehicle was reported on Hanil Drive.
• Gunshots were reported on Freeman Avenue.
• A white male was arrested on Central Boulevard.
• Reckless driving was reported on Macedonia Road.
• A verbal altercation was reported on Gilmer Avenue.
• A noise complaint was reported on Third Avenue.
• A civil disturbance was reported on West James Street.
• A Black male was arrested during a traffic stop on Barnett Boulevard.
• Harassment was reported on Gilmer Avenue.
• Assistance was given to a motorist on Gilmer Avenue.
• Trespassing was reported on Cedar Street.
May 29
• Debris was reported in the roadway on Lower Tuskegee Road.
• Trespassing was reported on Gilmer Avenue.
• A motor vehicle accident with no injuries was reported on Gilmer Avenue.
• Assistance was given to a motorist on Gilmer Avenue.
• Animal control was requested on Eubanks Street.
• Assistance was given to a citizen on Cherokee Trail.
• An animal bite was reported on South Tallassee Drive.
• Assistance was given during a medical call on Little Road.
• A disorderly subject was reported on North Ann Avenue.
May 28
• Suspicious activity was reported on Third Street.
• A white male was arrested during a traffic stop on Macedonia Road.
• A noise complaint was reported on Dorman Avenue.
• A domestic dispute was reported on Joy Street.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported on Gilmer Avenue.
• Menacing was reported on Sims Avenue.
• Forgery was reported on Barnett Boulevard.
• Trespassing was reported on Gilmer Avenue.
• An animal complaint was reported on Jordan Avenue.
• Animal control was requested on Gilmer Avenue.
• An animal complaint was reported on Gilmer Avenue and Freeman Avenue.
May 27
• A domestic incident was reported on Central Boulevard.
• An animal complaint was reported on Central Boulevard and Gilmer Avenue.
• Property damage was reported on Ashurst Bar Road.
• Trespassing was reported on Gilmer Avenue.
• A welfare check was conducted on King Street.
• Assistance was given to a motorist on Notasulga Road.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported on Friendship Road and Gilmer Avenue.
• Assistance was given to a citizen on Quail Run Drive.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported on Barnett Boulevard.
May 26
• Trespassing was reported on Sims Avenue and Central Boulevard.
• Assistance was given to a citizen on Third Avenue and Freeman Avenue.
• Theft was reported on Gilmer Avenue.
• Harassment was reported on John Street.
• Assistance was given to a motorist on Gilmer Avenue.
• Assistance was given to a citizen on Gilmer Avenue.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported on Yates Dam Road.
May 25
• A fight was reported on Hickory Street.
• Computer tampering was reported on Cobb Road.
• A Black male was arrested during a harassment call on Friendship Road.