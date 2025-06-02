AdobeStock_371028165_Preview.jpeg
blende11.photo - stock.adobe.com

June 1

• A welfare check was conducted on South Tallassee Drive.

• Assistance was given to a motorist on Burt Mill Road.

• Debris was reported in the roadway on South Tallassee Drive.

• Animal control was requested on Gilmer Avenue.

• Drug activity was reported on Friendship Road.

• A domestic dispute was reported on Rickey Lane.

• Animal control was requested on Gilmer Avenue.

• A suspicious vehicle was reported on Gilmer Avenue.

• Assistance was given to a motorist on Gilmer Avenue.

• Theft was reported on Hillcrest Street.

• An animal complaint was reported on North Ashurst Avenue.

• A suspicious vehicle was reported on Gilmer Avenue.

May 31

• A noise complaint was reported on Herd Street.

• Assistance was given to a citizen on Harris Street.

• A noise complaint was reported on Dorman Avenue.

• Assistance was given to a citizen on Evergreen Street and Barnett Boulevard.

• Assistance was given to a motorist on Gilmer Avenue.

• Illegal breaking and entering a vehicle was reported on Gilmer Avenue.

• A white female was arrested during a private property motor vehicle accident report on Gilmer Avenue.

• Harassment was reported on Hillcrest Street.

• A domestic dispute was reported on West James Street.

• Assistance was given to a citizen on Barnett Boulevard.

• Assistance was given during a medical call on Gilmer Avenue.

• Trespassing was reported on Gilmer Avenue.

• An abandoned vehicle was reported on Gilmer Avenue.

• Assistance was given during a medical call on North Ann Avenue.

• A domestic incident was reported on Powers Avenue.

May 30

• An abandoned vehicle was reported on Hanil Drive.

• Gunshots were reported on Freeman Avenue.

• A white male was arrested on Central Boulevard.

• Reckless driving was reported on Macedonia Road.

• A verbal altercation was reported on Gilmer Avenue.

• A noise complaint was reported on Third Avenue.

• A civil disturbance was reported on West James Street.

• A Black male was arrested during a traffic stop on Barnett Boulevard.

• Harassment was reported on Gilmer Avenue.

• Assistance was given to a motorist on Gilmer Avenue.

• Trespassing was reported on Cedar Street.

May 29

• Debris was reported in the roadway on Lower Tuskegee Road.

Sign up for Tribune Newsletters

• Trespassing was reported on Gilmer Avenue.

• A motor vehicle accident with no injuries was reported on Gilmer Avenue.

• Assistance was given to a motorist on Gilmer Avenue.

• Animal control was requested on Eubanks Street.

• Assistance was given to a citizen on Cherokee Trail.

• An animal bite was reported on South Tallassee Drive.

• Assistance was given during a medical call on Little Road.

• A disorderly subject was reported on North Ann Avenue.

May 28

• Suspicious activity was reported on Third Street.

• A white male was arrested during a traffic stop on Macedonia Road.

• A noise complaint was reported on Dorman Avenue.

• A domestic dispute was reported on Joy Street.

• A suspicious vehicle was reported on Gilmer Avenue.

• Menacing was reported on Sims Avenue.

• Forgery was reported on Barnett Boulevard.

• Trespassing was reported on Gilmer Avenue.

• An animal complaint was reported on Jordan Avenue.

• Animal control was requested on Gilmer Avenue.

• An animal complaint was reported on Gilmer Avenue and Freeman Avenue.

May 27

• A domestic incident was reported on Central Boulevard.

• An animal complaint was reported on Central Boulevard and Gilmer Avenue.

• Property damage was reported on Ashurst Bar Road.

• Trespassing was reported on Gilmer Avenue.

• A welfare check was conducted on King Street.

• Assistance was given to a motorist on Notasulga Road.

• A suspicious vehicle was reported on Friendship Road and Gilmer Avenue.

• Assistance was given to a citizen on Quail Run Drive.

• A suspicious vehicle was reported on Barnett Boulevard.

May 26

• Trespassing was reported on Sims Avenue and Central Boulevard.

• Assistance was given to a citizen on Third Avenue and Freeman Avenue.

• Theft was reported on Gilmer Avenue.

• Harassment was reported on John Street.

• Assistance was given to a motorist on Gilmer Avenue.

• Assistance was given to a citizen on Gilmer Avenue.

• A suspicious vehicle was reported on Yates Dam Road.

May 25

• A fight was reported on Hickory Street.

• Computer tampering was reported on Cobb Road.

• A Black male was arrested during a harassment call on Friendship Road.