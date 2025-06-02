Terrel “Coach” Brown has officially announced his candidacy for reelection to the Tallassee City Council in the Ward Five seat. He is pledging to build on a record of collaboration, community engagement and progress.
“I’m currently serving my third term,” Brown said in a press release. “I bring over a decade of leadership, deep community roots and a proven track record of getting things done for the people of Tallassee.”
Brown is a lifelong resident of Tallassee and a 25-year resident of Ward Five.
“I have spent my career in service — whether through education, military duty or civic leadership,” Brown said.
He graduated from Tallassee High School in 1991 and earned a bachelor’s and master’s in education from Auburn University at Montgomery (AUM), where he is currently pursuing a graduate degree in sports management. He also serves on the AUM Kinesiology Department’s Community Engagement Advisory Board.
The U.S. Marine Corps veteran is a proud member of the American Legion Post #1983 and the Disabled American Veterans Chapter: J Paul Pitts #12.
“My deep commitment to public service continues in my role as a physical education teacher at Tallassee Elementary and as a longtime coach in the city’s school system, 25 years,” Brown said. “Twelve years ago, the people of Tallassee entrusted me with a very important job in our City as city councilman of Ward Five. So, as I reflect on my three terms in office, I must highlight this administration’s proactive approach to solving decades-long infrastructure issues, including outdated gas and water lines, sewage systems, and filter plant upgrades. I was part of the leadership that passed a critical one-cent sales tax to help fund the city’s new high school and other development projects, despite the political risk.”
Brown said the success is rooted in collaboration.
“We renewed relationships with neighboring governments and public safety agencies to help combat crime and secure much-needed grants to improve infrastructure, public services and quality of life projects,” Brown said. “We have proved that real progress happens when everyone works together.”
Going forward, Brown is committed to enhancing quality of life for all residents by forming a local economic development group, investing in Tallassee’s business support institutions and creating a streamlined one-stop shop at City Hall for entrepreneurs and investors.
“The city government must invest more resources in our Tallassee Redevelopment Authority, Tallassee Chamber of Commerce and our Industrial Development Board,” Brown said. “These three organizations have the expertise in attracting new businesses, industries, and jobs to our community.”
Brown’s focus will always be on safety, opportunities and inclusion for all, from children to senior citizens.
“I will continue to seek more police patrols throughout Tallassee and ensure the necessary funds to fully staff our police force,” Brown said. “I have an abundance of experience that counts and I will put that experience to work. More importantly than experience, I will continue to partner with my constituents to make Tallassee the true ‘Treasure on the Tallapoosa’ for every neighborhood and every citizen.”
Brown said building relationships and knowing how to collaborate with all stakeholders and leadership in the community is key to moving it forward.
“So, prioritizing progress, regardless if it is in my ward or any ward, is key to being an effective councilmember,” Brown said. “Every part of Tallassee matters. Progress in any ward is a win for our entire city.”