It’s a well known fact politicians will kiss a baby. But what about a dog?
That question was answered at a Tallassee municipal candidate meet and greet at the Mt. Vernon Performing Arts Center last Tuesday. Taco brought his human and Tallassee voter Vanessa Farmer to the gathering.
“It’s obvious he is my emotional support animal,” Farmer said. “He normally doesn’t like men, but today he liked the candidates I talked to.”
Farmer moved to east Tallassee three years ago after retiring from the Alabama Extension Service. She found the area affordable and is fixing up a home in the mill village.
“It’s a great area,” Farmer said. “I wish more people would consider doing what I did. The homes are great.”
Farmer and Taco got a chance to visit with the candidates for mayor and each ward of the city council.
“Taco really likes them,” Farmer said. “I can’t wait to share this information with my friends and neighbors.”
Farmer said Taco is a good judge of character. She has had the small dog for two years now, though he is about 4 years old.
“They just couldn’t take care of him,” Farmer said. “He is normally kind of shy around strangers. I brought him because he has a little bit of separation anxiety when I leave him home.”
Councilmember Terrel Brown said getting the approval of a dog was a first for him.
“Taco was great,” Brown said. “I can’t say I have ever met a dog to secure a vote.”
The meet and greet was hosted by Tallassee mayoral candidate Joey Wiginton at the performing arts center he co-owns.
“I thought it was a great way to meet the public,” Wiginton said. “If there is enough interest, we might have another one before the election.”