Tallassee has plenty of stages for acting — there’s the new performing arts center at the high school, and the Mt. Vernon Performing Arts Center has been revived as well.
Now both will have live theatre. Michaela Bird has returned to her hometown to add theatre to the fine arts program options at the school.
“We had a lot of feedback about expanding our fine arts program,” Tallassee High School principal Dr. Crystal Adams said. “We had students expressing interests in theater. She also has a background in choir and band and can help our show choir and band programs.”
Last week Bird was at Mt. Vernon teaching a children’s theater camp, where Tallassee sophomore Evan Coburn was a student.
“I’m excited about theater,” Coburn said. “I told my mother I was changing up my classes to get in.”
Coburn is helping in the camp’s production of Alec Strum’s Big Bad, which provides actors and audiences of any age with a smart and funny play that lets the audience determine the outcome of the play. The most notorious criminal in the fairy-tale world, Big Bad Wolf, is being slapped with a class-action lawsuit by the countless quirky characters he has wronged.
Ultimately the audience is in for a surprise at the end.
“I can’t wait to see how they react,” Coburn said.
Coburn is one of the older actors in the show; some are as young as 8.
“This is great to introduce kids to theater,” Bird said. “It’s helping create an educational program for students who might not have access to it in their schools and for the home school kids. It’s offering them something during the summer months.”
Bird previously taught the summer camps at the Wetumpka Depot. Elmore County High School student Addilyn Tierce was there four years ago.
“I was a camper then,” Tierce said. “I’ve been coming back ever since to help teach dance.”
Tierce not only helps teach; this week she is also an actor on stage.
“It’s been fun to help,” Tierce said. “It’s great to see the kids get involved.”
It’s the first-ever theater camp at Mt. Vernon and the first formal theater program at the school.
Bird has been leading theater programs at other schools. At Tallassee she will also assist the show choirs.
Adams and Bird said theater classes will be developed but initially will include intro to theater, theater appreciation, musical theater and theater tech.
“I can’t wait,” Coburn said. “I’m so looking forward to it.”