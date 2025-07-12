The Central Avenue home of Leon and Vickie Bowen was given the July yard of the month by the Tallassee Area Chamber of Commerce because of a well kept lawn, trimmed shrubbery and its gardens. The award is intended to promote community pride through and getting residents to clean up where they live and play.
Chamber awards east Tallassee yard of the month
Cliff Williams
