Just two years ago the Tallassee City School system nearly 30% of Tallassee students were considered chronically absentee. That improved to 11% last year. The school system released it improved again this past school year to 9%. It is a remarkable improvement of nearly 70% in two years.
“This notable progress is a direct result of the collective commitment and collaboration among our community members, parents, staff and students,” Southside Middle School principal Brittany Spencer said. “By working together, we have made student attendance a shared priority and a cornerstone of student success.”
It is a well known fact that students learn more when they are at school.
Two years ago, the chronic absenteeism and test scores brought Tallassee’s state report card scores down. Administrators, teachers and even students contributed to a process to improve chronic absenteeism.
“One of the most impactful strategies has been improving communication between schools and families,” Spencer said. “Parents and guardians now receive regular updates about their child’s attendance, allowing them to monitor and respond proactively if their child is approaching the 18-day threshold. This partnership has empowered families to make informed decisions and prevent unnecessary absences.”
School staff have also focused on student-focused initiatives such as attendance conferences, incentive programs and consistent in-school reminders.
“We are encouraging students to take ownership of their attendance,” Spencer said. “These efforts have helped foster a culture of accountability and pride in showing up and staying engaged, reinforcing the value of consistent school participation.”
In 2022 Tallassee City Schools introduced the Family Engagement Educator Team. It is known and promoted as F.E.E.T. to further strengthen the connection between home and school. It was an idea by Tallassee City Schools deputy superintendent Dr. Tessie Williams.
“This initiative brings educators and families together through home visits and family engagement events,” Williams said. “We build trust, provide support, and ensure families feel valued and informed. F.E.E.T. has played a vital role in identifying barriers to attendance and creating collaborative solutions that meet the unique needs of each student.”
Educators and students are proud of the progress they have made together to improve chronic absenteeism.
“It reflects a growing sense of community, commitment and care,” Spencer said. As we celebrate this success, we remain focused on building on this momentum to support every student in reaching their full potential. With our dedication to 'empower, engage, inspire,’ we look forward to continued growth and even greater achievements across the district.”