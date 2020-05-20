While practicing social distancing, city officials along with the Tallassee VFW Post 5035 will hold a Memorial Day Observance Program beginning at 10 a.m. Monday at the gazebo at Veterans Park, located directly across the street from Tallassee City Hall at 3 Freeman Ave.
With the stay-at-home order recently lifted in the state, people are asked to bring their own seats and personal protective equipment.
"People are asked to please bring your own chairs and are encouraged to wear a mask." event coordinator and Tallassee councilmember Darryl Wilson said. "We will have masks available, but it is a limited supply so people are encouraged to wear their own masks also."
The Memorial Day Observance Program aims to honor and mourn the military personnel who died while serving in the United States Armed Forces.
During the program, Tallassee resident Esther Hart will play the violin and Posting the Colours will follow. This is normally carried out by the local Boy Scouts, but this year the Boy Scouts of America have not lifted certain guidelines that would allow the group's participation.
The Pledge of Allegiance will follow the Posting of the Colours, and Tallassee Chamber of Commerce director Jerry Cunningham will sing the National Anthem.
Mayor Johnny Hammock will then take the podium to deliver a speech.
The guest speaker will be Lt. Col. Burdette who graduated from Tallassee High School in 1989. Burdette attended Auburn University, and after receiving a bachelor’s degree in aviation management in 1993, he was commissioned a second lieutenant in the U.S. Marine Corps.
Following Burdette's speech, Tallassee VFW Post 5035 scholarship recipient Thomas Pollard from Tallassee High School and VFW Scholarship recipient Kyshia McKinney from Reeltown High School will read poems.
Tallassee's Sena Bird will perform “Taps” and a benediction will follow to close the program.
Red poppies will also be available. Red poppies honor Americans who died at war and are traditionally worn on Memorial Day.
This program is free of charge and coordinators encourage everyone to attend the program and follow the social distancing guidelines.