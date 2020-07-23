Andy Coker has announced he will run for the Tallassee City Schools Board of Education.
“It is with great pride and a servant’s attitude that I announce my intention to run for
the Tallassee City Schools Board of Education to represent the citizens of Ward 6,” Coker said. “I have had family attending the schools in Tallassee since the 1920s to include grandparents,
my mom and dad, aunts and uncles, and all my cousins. I bleed purple and gold!
“It would be an honor to serve Ward 6 and all the students that attend Tallassee City
Schools as a member of the school board. If given the opportunity, I will work hard
to ensure all our children are afforded the education that they deserve.”
Coker is a Tallassee native and feels he can help the school system move forward in a positive direction.
“As someone who has lived in Tallassee my entire life, I feel that I have a crystal-clear vision of
what is expected of our schools,” Coker said. “I see it as the school board’s duty to deliver that
vision to our citizens. Thank you for your support.”