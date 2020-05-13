Incumbent Tallassee councilmember Damian Carr has announced his bid for reelection to the Tallassee City Council. Carr currently represents the citizens of Ward 3.
“It has been a pleasure being your city councilman for the last four years,” Carr said. “I'm coming again asking you to reelect me so that we can finish what we started. I've worked hard with the council and the mayor to make not only Ward 3, but the whole of Tallassee better.”
Carr, a resident of the Jordanville community, has been married to his wife Pamela 21 years. They have two daughters and one grandson. Carr is also a deacon and Sunday school teacher at Reeltown Missionary Baptist Church.
Carr is part of the first class of the Star Seeds Awards, a community outreach program aimed at brotherhood, success, health, humility and pride.
Carr served for eight years on the Tallassee Board of Education.
He also helps coordinate the annual Back to School Bash where he and other community members hand out much needed school supplies to area students.
“I also give back to my community by handing out dinners on Thanksgiving and Christmas.,” Carr said. “We have some projects coming together that's going to continue to make our community better. With that being said, I will keep fighting for you and our community. I will continue giving back and being active in my community. So, please reelect me so we can continue moving forward and finish what we've started.”