The Dixie Art Colony Foundation has announced its schedule of exhibitions and educational programs for the year 2020. According to foundation founder and director Mark Harris, the schedule will be their busiest and most robust schedule thus far.
“We will be on the road more this year and expanding our partnerships with other organizations and municipalities,” Harris said.
Some of the foundation’s 2020 partners include the following: City of Andalusia, Andalusia Area Chamber of Commerce, Lower Alabama Arts Coalition, Covington County Historical Society, City of Florala, Tri-Cities Chamber of Commerce, Osher Lifelong Learning Institute, University of Alabama, Jasmine Hill Gardens & Outdoor Museum, Montgomery Art Guild, Elmore County Art Guild, Tallassee Community Development Corporation, Tallassee Area Chamber of Commerce, McCraney-Cottle Arts Council, Trinity Episcopal Church, and the Watercolor Society of Alabama.
In keeping with the foundation’s mission to preserve cultural history, promote the arts, and help stimulate and promote the area’s creative economy, sites like the City of Andalusia have been strategically selected for inclusion in the DAC Foundation’s “On The Road” exhibitions and programs.
“Andalusia was an obvious choice,” Harris said. “The City of Andalusia is doing a fantastic job in so many areas. For a city with a population under 10,000, their downtown revitalization projects are among the finest to be found anywhere. The impressive series of outdoor murals by Alabama’s professional muralist Wes Harden and the beautifully restored and repurposed historic school buildings are only part of the city’s commitment to the preservation of history and the promotion of the arts.”
Other indicators of the city’s commitment to the humanities include the Church Street Cultural Arts Centre, Three Notch Museum, Andalusia Ballet, and the Lower Alabama Arts Coalition Gallery, all located in or near the downtown area. The foundation will maintain a presence in Andalusia the entire month of August. The Andalusia exhibition with feature Dixie Art Colony artist Carlos Alpha “Shiney” Moon, who lived the majority of his life in Covington County. At the foundation’s Feb. 20 Lunch & Learn program, additional partnerships, research projects and plans for 2021 exhibitions and programs under development will be discussed. At a later date, times and exact locations for all events will be posted at DixieArtColony.org.
• Feb. 20: “A Look at Our Past and Future Plans” Lunch & Learn A look at the activities and developments of the Year 2019, and our Strategic Plan for the year 2020 and beyond in Wetumpka
• Feb. 26: “Alabama History Through the Eyes of an Artist” | UA OLLI Course Part I of III A look at how DAC artists served as historians during the Great Depression & WWII |in Birmingham
• March 4: “Alabama History Through the Eyes of an Artist” | UA OLLI Course Part II of III A look at how DAC artists served as historians during the Great Depression & WWII in Birmingham
• March 11: “Alabama History Through the Eyes of an Artist” UA OLLI Course Part III of III A look at how DAC artists served as historians during the Great Depression & WWII in Birmingham
• March 28: “Walk Where They Walked” at Jasmine Hill Gardens | Exhibition Art exhibition and storyboards about the connection between Jasmine Hill Gardens and the DAC Wetumpka
• April 18: Alabama’s New Deal Art Part V | Tour Part V of our two-year series about Alabama’s New Deal Art in Birmingham
• May 21: “On The Road” in Tuscaloosa, Alabama | Lecture & Tour Lunch and a presentation about the UA connections to the DAC, and tour of the University President’s Mansion in Tuscaloosa
• June 10: “Dixie Art Colony: A Look at its Lasting Legacy” | Lecture Join us as we help Cain’s Chapel UMC Celebrate their 200th Anniversary in Deatsville
• June 12 & 13: “Tallassee RIVERFEST” Exhibition Join us for our fourth annual Dixie Art Colony exhibition and reception in Tallassee
• July 16: “DAC Long-term Projects” | Lunch & Learn An update and presentation about some of the DAC Foundation’s long-term projects in Wetumpka
• July 30: “Dixie Art Colony: A Look at its Lasting Legacy” | Lecture Join us at the July meeting of the Covington County Historical Society in Andalusia
• Aug. 4: “A Retrospective of the Works of Carlos Alpha Moon” | Exhibition Opening Reception Join us at the Lower Alabama Arts Coalition Gallery. Exhibition dates: Aug. 04 through Aug. 28| in Andalusia
• Aug. 8: “A Retrospective of the Works of Carlos Alpha Moon” | Lecture & Open House Lecture at the City Auditorium and Exhibition Open House at the Lower Alabama Arts Coalition Gallery in Andalusia
• Aug. 22: “On The Road” in Andalusia, Alabama | Lecture & Tour Guided tour of Springdale Estate and the Andalusia Outdoor Murals by Wes Harden in Andalusia
• Aug. 29: “A Retrospective of the Works of Carlos Alpha Moon” | Exhibition Closing Day Join us at the Lower Alabama Arts Council Gallery. Exhibition Closes in Andalusia
• Sept. 17: “All About Doris Alexander Thompson” | Lunch & Learn Learn about one of the South’s mid-20th century printmakers and her connection to the Dixie Art Colony in Wetumpka
• Sept. 26: “Art Detectives” | Presentation & Discussion | By invitation An afternoon presentation and group discussion about identifying lost and unsigned artwork in Wetumpka
• Oct. 10: “On the Fringes” | Exhibition & Lecture A Look at the Alabama Art League and other organizations closely linked to the DAC in Wetumpka
• Nov. 11: “A Salute to Veterans” | Exhibition & Reception The exhibition will feature DAC artists that served in the U.S. Military. There will also be a concert and reception in Wetumpka
• Nov. 12: “A Salute to Veterans” | Lunch & Learn The exhibition, slide and video presentation will feature DAC artists that served in the U.S. Military in Wetumpka
• Dec. 10: “Gallery Open House” | Exhibition & Reception This event will serve as the opening for our 2021 Winter Exhibition