Details about allegations of misconduct and wronging are listed in the resolution passed unanimously by the Tallassee City Council Tuesday night.
The same resolution seeking a state investigation into the allegations states a number of issues but lists no names — only positions within the city. The resolution lists eight separate allegations, some of which include multiple positions within the city. The resolution states allegations have been made against Tallassee Mayor John Hammock, former Tallassee building inspector Andy Coker, Tallassee police chief Matthew Higgins, Tallassee city clerk Whitney Pitchford, accounts payable/payroll clerk Kayla Robinson and mayor’s assistant Wendy Clayton.
Tallassee Mayor Pro Tem Bill Godwin said at Tuesday’s council meeting certain members of the council have tried to investigate the allegations.
“While the Tallassee City Council has investigated and taken appropriate and necessary action regarding several referenced allegations or wrongdoings, there still remains allegations of misconduct and wrongdoings that have not been resolved,” Godwin said.
Godwin didn’t read the allegations at Tuesday’s meeting but they were listed in the resolution available as a public record Wednesday.
• Harassment or harassing communications by the “Mayor of Tallassee, the former building inspector for the City of Tallassee and the Tallassee Police Chief” directed at City of Tallassee employees and officials.
• “The requirement of the Mayor of Tallassee or its former building inspector that employees of the City of Tallassee work on or participate in business or projects that were not part of the operations of the City of Tallassee during regular work hours of the City.”
• “Alteration of a medical record by the Tallassee City Clerk.”
• “Alteration of purchase orders by the City Clerk and the City’s Accounts Payable/Payroll Clerk.
• “Purchase of equipment, goods and services by the Mayor without the approval of the Tallassee City Council to include but not limited to (1) the purchase of a motor vehicle; (2) expenses related to the Mayor’s campaign for the Alabama Public Service Commission; (3) payment to a business owned or controlled by the former building inspector for tree and shrubbery cutting and debris removal; and (4) seeking and receiving reimbursement from the City of Tallassee for certain expenses unrelated to City business operations.
• “Attempts by the Mayor’s assistant to interfere in or impede the investigation of complaints against the Mayor.”
• “Purchase of certain supplies and goods at the City’s expense by the City Clerk and the City’s Accounts Payable/Payroll Clerk without approval of the Mayor or other appropriate City official.
• “Misuse of leave time and inappropriate accrual of leave time by the City Clerk and the City’s Accounts Payable/Payroll Clerk.”
The resolution asks for the matters to be investigated by the appropriate law enforcement agency of the State of Alabama.
Tallassee City Council members have said in council meetings the city is without a building inspector. Coker is still listed on the city’s website as building inspector. The city currently has listed a job opening for building inspector.
Godwin said he had no further comment than what was said at Tuesday’s meeting. The Tribune has attempted to contact Mayor John Hammock. Godwin said Hammock was out of town at Tuesday’s meeting.