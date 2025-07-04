American history will come to life for the next year as part of the Elmore County Museum’s celebration for America’s 250th birthday.
Historian Allen Herrod will present the life of Revolutionary War soldier Obediah Moore on Sunday at 2:30 p.m. at the City of Wetumpka Administration Building. The program is the start of a year-long celebration in Elmore County as the museum partners with the Elmore County Historical Society for Elmore County 250: A Celebration of America's Semiquincentennial, a yearlong commemoration of the 250th anniversary of the American Revolution.
Beginning July 6, 2025 and running through June 27, 2026, the celebration will feature a series of monthly events honoring the people, places and pivotal moments that helped shape the nation.
This community-wide initiative will include engaging programs designed to educate, entertain and inspire residents and visitors. Events will take place at various historic and accessible locations throughout Elmore County and are free and open to the public.
Highlights of the celebration include:
• Revolutionary Soldiers Spotlight: Programs on figures such as Obediah Moore, Abraham Mordecai and Deborah Simpson, brave soldiers of the American Revolution with compelling stories of service and sacrifice.
• Revolution Rarities: A unique look at rare artifacts and stories from the Revolutionary era.
• Continental Navy Day: Dive into the maritime legacy of the war with interactive exhibits and expert talks.
Each event will feature exclusive souvenir t-shirts available for purchase on-site, while supplies last.
“This is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to honor our nation’s founding and the courageous individuals who fought for liberty,” Elmore County 250 Committee chair Sharon Fox said. “We’ve planned a rich and varied calendar of events that invites everyone to celebrate and reflect on our shared history.”
Accessibility is a top priority. All event venues are handicap accessible, ensuring all community members can participate in this historic celebration. A full calendar of events is available online at elmoreco250.org and will be posted on Facebook.
“Join us as we honor the past, celebrate the present and inspire the future during Elmore County 250 — a tribute 250 years in the making,” Fox said.