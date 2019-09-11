The Red Hill Historical Preservation Association, also known as the Red Hill Community Club, is continuing its efforts to restore the building’s north wing. Charles Chambers and other volunteers have worked hard and, along the way, they discovered the original chalk tray that once hung below the school's blackboard.
"The old third- and fourth-grade classroom is just about completed,” RHHPA's Ray Hall said. “Next will be the first- and second-grade classroom.”
The group has also set a date for the annual Red Hill School reunion. This year's reunion is scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 21.
The Red Hill Schoolhouse has a deep history in the area. Over the years hundreds of students graduated from the K-12 school.
Alabama Power employees created a village that became the Red Hill community during the construction of Martin Dam the first Red Hill School opened in 1913. It was a wooden structure that served the community until 1927 when a new brick schoolhouse was constructed. It served the community until 1966. Today efforts are ongoing to restore the building.
If you would like more information about the project or the upcoming reunion, go to http://www.redhillcommunityclub.com/