The Brother Brown Band coming to MVT

The Brother Brown Band and the Soul Reunion will present Higher and Higher, a rock and soul show that will faithfully recreate the one-of-a-kind sounds that hit the airwaves in the 1960s and ’70s at the Mt. Vernon Theatre at 7 p.m. Oct. 19.
This show charts the timeless hits of Jackie Wilson, Diana Ross, Jackson 5, Stevie Wonder, Ike and Tina, Sam and Dave and many more.
Featuring all the classics, Higher and Higher is designed to tell the story behind these hits as artists fought against odds to create a soundtrack that changed America. This era of music shattered barriers, shaped lives and made people move to a collective beat. Now guests of the show can experience the next electrifying chapter in the story.
Brother Brown & the Soul Reunion combines timeless hits, Stax-style Southern soul and uplifting Motown-channeling anthems.
Atlanta's Brother Brown & the Soul Reunion are much more than just a group of revivalists trying to create a period piece.
Brother Brown & the Soul Reunion made a name for itself captivating audiences with its energized live performances. It’s a world-class modern soul revue of sultry voices, toggling between sweetly crooned R&B tunes and expertly belted barn-burning get-downs that will instantly jolt a roomful of wallflowers into a dance party.