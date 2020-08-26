Members of Tallassee High School's Future Farmers of America program along with the Tallassee Chamber of Commerce worked to clean up around the East Tallassee Shopping Center early Saturday morning.
"They (were) here from 7 a.m. until noon," director of the Tallassee Chamber of Commerce Jerry Cunningham said. "They are working hard, pressure washing, sanding, and painting, and they are also cleaning up behind the shopping center."
The East Tallassee Shopping Center was once a hub for businesses in the Tallapoosa County region of the city. Today, many of the storefronts are empty. According to Cunningham, cleanup efforts could help attract businesses to the area.
"It will look much better," he said.
THS FFA advisor Dr. Daniel Free oversaw Saturday's cleanup.
"We are partnering with the chamber of commerce with Mr. Cunningham,” Free said. “He invited us to come down here and clean up the East Tallassee Shopping Center."
Rather than spend the last Saturday before the start of the new school year relaxing or preparing, the FFA members chose to give back.
"These are FFA members at Tallassee High School,” Free said. “They are willing to come in and work on one of the last Saturdays before school starts to come out here and serve their community.”
But FFA is not just for students who want to be production farmers. FFA also welcomes members who aspire to careers as teachers, doctors, scientists, business owners and more.
FFA programs are funded through sponsorships and individual donations at the local, state and national levels.
National dues for each member are $7 per year.
If you would like more information about THS's FFA program or to donate to the organization, call 334-283-2187.