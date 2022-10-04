On October 1, 1847, a group of 13 men and women gathered in Eclectic, Alabama to establish Missionary Baptist Church of Christ at Good Hope.
James Thompson, J. C. Ingram, John Ware, Young D. Harrington, Robert Stewart, Priscilla Thompson, Mary Ingram, Mary L. Thompson, Rebecca Ware, Tabitha Harrington, Clarissa Jackson, Hartha Higginson and Mary Stewart became the charter members of what is now known as Good Hope Baptist Church.
It wasn’t until November 8, 1848 that the members received their first building — a wooden structure with wooden shutters and windows that the church would outgrow one hundred years later.
In 1948 the congregation undertook a building project that would be completed a year later, on July 31, 1949. The total cost of the new brick facility was $24,451.80 and when the building was dedicated on July 31, the church was debt free.
The original building built for $600 in the mid 1800s was dismantled and the wood used for the new building. In the meantime, the church met in the Flea Hop Community House while the new church was constructed.
The church didn’t stop growing there. The congregation continued to outgrow the facilities and in 1967, more room was needed, and an annex was constructed on the east side of the church for more Sunday School classes, a pastor's office and large fellowship room for gathering.
The cost for the annex was $12,000. The church underwent the improvements, debt free once again, and work was completed by members of the church for the most part.
The 1990s saw even more growth and building improvements for the church.
In 1991 a committee was formed to plan construction on the west side of the building. Due to costs, the church decided to divide the improvements into two phases. The addition included an unfinished basement area, and the west wing of Sunday School classes was completed in May 1992 at a cost of $118,000. A 10-year loan was made to complete the addition, and it was paid in full by May of 1994. In 1996, the second phase was completed which included renovating the fellowship hall and basement area. The cost for this project was $43,374 and was completed in September 1997.
It was long after the renovations were completed in September 1997 that planning commenced on a new building, the majority of which is still used to this day.
In May 2000, a committee was formed to move forward on erecting a new structure on the 15.53 acres near the original church that had been purchased in October 1998 by auction for $57,750. After three years of prayer and planning, a new facility was becoming reality.
The groundbreaking was April 24, 2004, and the first service was held in the new facility on Easter 2005. The cost this time was $1.8 million.
The church finished up a round of improvements in 2011 with the addition of a new wing of Sunday School classes, expansion of the sanctuary and the addition of a Family Life Center. The debt for the new church and the additions has since been paid in full and Good Hope Baptist Church is now debt free. A feat that Fran Taylor, a secretary for the church and a member since 1988, says was all God’s work.
“God has been faithful to us,” Taylor said. “When the church was first built, it was paid off quick. To God be the glory. All of it is the faithfulness of God. It was nothing that we did.”
The 175-year-old congregation has decided for their anniversary celebrations this year, they will “emphasize how God has been faithful” to them.
The celebrations kicked off on October 2 but will go on for quite some time. A large celebration will be held November 20. The church will host a worship service at 10 a.m. followed by a luncheon, a display of church memorabilia, choir singing and even more.
Taylor is asking anyone and everyone with any ties to the church, current or past, to donate whatever they may have in way of memorabilia, photographs, church history or stories relating to Good Hope Baptist Church.
The request is quite a task, as the church’s website states the congregations has over 600 members, but Taylor is hopeful that they can get in useful items to share with their current members.
Mission Minded
According to Taylor and the original name of the church, the congregation is “mission-minded.” The members volunteer their time to their community and to different communities through mission trips.
“Our church is very mission-minded,” Taylor said. “We’re supposed to reach out to others and help them become more like Christ. Every church is supposed to be like that.”
The Good Hope Baptist Church hosts several community events every year, including the upcoming Fall Festival on October 30. The church will have bounce houses, hayrides, trunk or treat, food and more for the event.
Taylor also mentioned the church’s annual July 4 celebration and community event.
Church Leadership
Taylor spoke about the strong leadership the church has had over the years, including pastor Kenneth Hill who has been serving in his capacity for over 20 years.
She also mentioned Tim Lawrence, the church’s minister of music who has also been there for 20 years and Davy Kincaid, the minister of youth and children.
“Having ministers and leaders involved with children influenced the growth of the church,” said Taylor. “The children of the church become the adults of the church.”
Anyone interested in donating items or discussing the history of the church may call Fran Taylor at 334-399-4724 or Libbye McGhee at 334-312-0610. For more information on church services visit goodhopebaptist.org.