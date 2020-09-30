COVID-19 won’t stop Halloween in Tallassee, as the Tallassee City Council voted to move forward with Halloween this year. From 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31 area children can trick-or- treat.
Trick-or-treat was in question and Mayor Johnny Hammock asked councilmembers to weigh in on the subject given concerns over COVID-19.
“Children have been through enough this year, and I don't think we should take this away from them, unless there is a state-mandate that says otherwise,” councilmember Sarah Hill said.
The council voted all in favor of celebrating Halloween.
And while the evening will be fun, officials ask everyone to keep safety first and foremost.
"If you're going to go door to door make sure it's people you trust,” Tallassee police chief Matthew Higgins said. “Make sure you know the area.”
Several local churches and organizations have scheduled other events for those seeking an alternative to going door to door to trick or treat.
"There are a lot of churches in the area that have trunk or treats or festivals and we encourage parents to take children to those because those are the safest bet these days."
Whether you choose to go door to door or join in the festivities elsewhere, Higgins asked everyone who is on the road to put safety above all.
"We encourage everyone to be safe and slow down while driving, be mindful of the surroundings, and watch out for the little ones because they may be dressed in costumes that can make it difficult to see them," he said.
In addition, parents are encouraged to inspect candy before allowing children to consume it.
"It's always best," said Higgins. "It could be a flaw in packaging so just take a minute and examine the candy."
Parents and children may also want to consider carrying a light or wear something light-colored or reflective to be more visible after the sun goes down, according to Higgins.