On Friday, July 31, at approximately just after 5:45 p.m., units from the Tallassee Police Department responded to the 300 block of 3rd Avenue in reference to a subject shot.
Upon arrival, contact was made with the juvenile victim.
It was determined an unknown white female fired approximately four shots striking the victim twice in the left foot, according to TPD.
The victim was transported to Baptist South for non-life-threatening injuries.
The investigation is ongoing at this time and no further information is available, according to TPD investigators.