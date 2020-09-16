For those Elmore County residents who qualify, there is a low-cost option to get your pet spayed or neutered at the Alabama Animal Alliance Spay/Neuter Clinic, thanks to a $12,000 grant investment from the Petco Foundation.
Spay Elmore, made possible by this Petco Foundation investment, will help low-income Elmore County pet owners, who are on Medicaid or a similar income-based government assistance program, have their pets spayed or neutered for $10.
The $10 covers the surgery, anesthesia and pain management medications that will be administered both during and after the procedure, an antibiotic injection and follow up check. Proof of eligibility is required.
All pets must receive a rabies vaccination if the pet owner does not have a current vaccination record. Rabies vaccines are $12. The Alabama Animal Alliance Spay/Neuter Clinic is located at 5316 Atlanta Highway in Montgomery and can be reached at 334- 239-7387 to schedule an appointment or ask questions.
Also, did you know that if you are looking for a new pet but having a challenge finding ‘the one’ you can fill out the Wish List Adoption Application with our shelter so we can be on the lookout for a potential great match. Think of it as matchmaking for pets and it really works. On this application you can tell us what you are looking for, such as the size of the pet, preferred activity level, breed and sex preferences and if there are any other pets in the home. With this information, we can then call/email you when we think we have a great potential match. Now, this doesn’t stop you from checking out our adoptable pets on Petfinder.com, Adoptapet.com or our website, Elmorehumane.org or even our Facebook page, but we just might call you about a pet we haven’t had a chance to take photos of and upload yet if we know what you are looking for.
This past week, at least three of our adoptions were made from on-hand adoption applications, as we were able to match up a newly available pet to the Wish List
Adoption Application on file (and we are going through them daily). This helps us get a pet into a home and out of the shelter faster, and is a win-win for both the pet and the adopter.
This application also helps as we are still not allowing the public to come inside to see pets while Alabama’s COVID-19 mask order is still in effect. With your application, and an appointment, this also helps our staff better help a potential adopter. We have more time to work with an adopter as they meet a pet and, then, if that pet just really isn’t the right one, and with application and in-person information at hand, we can often suggest another pet that might be a better fit.
We have staff with years of experience helping adopters and love helping people find that right pet. Please trust that we have both our pet’s best interest and those of the adopting family at the forefront so want our adoption to work out for all concerned.
At the Humane Society of Elmore County we care deeply about helping pets find loving and responsible new homes. Much of that goes beyond just having someone ‘wanting’ a pet, but also doing our best to ensure that the home and family can give the pet what it needs in terms of a safe home environment, proper care, exercise, nutrition and vet care. We take our responsibility seriously to carefully place pets to the best of our ability.