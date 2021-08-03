Mayor John “Johnny” Hammock of Tallassee has announced his campaign for Alabama Public Service Commissioner Place 1. Hammock is the current Mayor and Superintendent of Utilities for the City of Tallassee serving in his second term.
“It has been an honor and privilege to serve as Mayor of Tallassee and Superintendent of Utilities over the past five years. The work that we have accomplished has helped make Tallassee a better place to live, raise a family, and start a business, and now I want to do the same for the State of Alabama.” Hammock said.
Mayor Hammock is a lifelong Conservative Republican who is a graduate of the University of Alabama and a small business owner with his wife Kimberly Hammock. Hammock is a member of the Elmore County Republican party executive committee, and has three children. Hammock serves on the board of directors for the Alabama League of Municipalities, member of EDAA, member of ACCMA, founder of the Tallassee economic development committee, member of the Tallassee Planning commission, board of directors for AMES, board of directors for Central Alabama Aging Consortium, serves on board of CARPDC, and a member of the Tallassee Chamber of Commerce.
“The failed energy policies we see coming out of Washington D.C from the liberal elites are making utilities more expensive. The Biden-Harris administration is working every day to do everything they can to make working-class families struggle right here in Alabama,” Hammock said. “They are killing our small businesses, the middle class, and destroying jobs in our economy. I’m tired of it and I’m ready to step up and start helping fight back against their socialist policies.”
During his time as mayor of Tallassee, Hammock brought in over $4.3 million dollars in grants to help improve the City of Tallassee from replacing sewer lines, gas lines, water tanks, repaving streets, etc. Hammock has over a decade of small business ownership and helped navigate his city through a pandemic. He believes that the Democrats’ push for renewable energy will cost businesses, farmers, and the hardworking men and women of Alabama thousands of dollars.
“I am running for the office of Public Service Commission because I have served my hometown and now I want to serve the people of the great state of Alabama,” Hammock said. “My experience as Superintendent of Utilities over water, waste water, and gas have prepared me to serve on the PSC. I’ll always be transparent, fair, and an ethical public servant who will work each and every day for you.”
The Republican Primary election will be on Tuesday, May 24, 2022.
“We need fresh blood in the PSC and someone with boots on the ground experience in utilities,” Hammock said. “ I won't be outworked and I look forward to traveling the state and getting to meet the great people of our state.”