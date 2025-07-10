New and improved software is coming to the Elmore County probate judge’s office.
The Elmore County Commission authorized an agreement with Ingenuity for Statement of Work 9 software.
“It will integrate well with the revenue commissioner’s office,” Elmore County Probate Judge Jason Britt said. “It is by the same company.”
Britt said the previous vendor’s software was outdated and the county was not allowed a backup of data to come back to the county. The new vendor delivers backups to the county every time one is done while maintaining multiple backups as well. The new software also allows for electronic filing for attorneys who work with the probate office.
Chief county engineer Luke McGinty gave the commissioners an update on an Enhance Elmore project.
“The new judicial center admin building construction is underway,” McGinty said. “Contractors have put up fencing around the site in the north parking lot. We will have another preconstruction meeting to make sure of the schedule.”
The commission authorized the execution of lease agreements for the Elmore County Judicial Complex to provide reimbursement of some expenditures.
“This will allow us to recoup some of the costs related to design that we have already spent,” McGinty said. “It will also allow us to recoup some future costs of the project.”
The Coosada polling location for county and state elections was moved. The commission approved moving it from Coosada Town Hall across the street to Coosada Baptist Church.
“The new location provides more capacity and better privacy for ballots,” McGinty said. “It also provides better parking.”
McGinty said Coosada Mayor Jim Houston had been notified and had no comment on the matter.
In other business, commissioners will soon be able to look over a proposed budget for fiscal year 2026. McGinty said department heads and elected officials have looked at it. The biggest issue is paring down Rebuild Alabama projects from about $5.2 million.
“It needs to be our expected revenue for that of about $2 million,” McGinty said. “We may have some savings from other projects to bring it up to $3 million.”
Horseshoe Bend Regional Library officials addressed the commission thanking them for their support over the years and for continued consideration in the budgeting process.
In other action the Elmore County Commission:
• Approved minutes of the June 23 meeting.
• Approved the memorandum of warrants for June 14 to June 27 in the amount of $3,683,457.38.
• Recognized county employees Sam Antley and Johnny Wingard for their service as county employees as they retire this month.
• Approved fiscal year holiday schedule and commission meeting dates.
• Awarded a bid for a 16-foot dump truck body.
The next meeting of the Elmore County Commission is scheduled for 5 p.m. July 28.