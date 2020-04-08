Typically a red ribbon as an awareness ribbon symbolizes the unity of people living with HIV/AIDS, for awareness and prevention of drug abuse or prevention and awareness of drunk driving. But lately, they’ve gained a new meaning.
In recent weeks, red ribbons have been going up around Tallassee and across the United States to show support to healthcare workers and those who are affected by the COVID-19 health pandemic, and Reeltown’s Jennifer Jarvis is making bows for anyone in the area who would like to show support.
"Red ribbons are being placed on mailboxes, trees, doors, porches and in yards of people across the nation to symbolize that we are praying for our nation and our neighbors during this pandemic," Jarvis said. "It serves as a visual reminder to pray for those touched by this virus, whether it is someone who has it or someone who is on the front line in harm's way."
Jarvis said she has had a lot of orders for these ribbons since she began making them last week.
"I've got orders for about 35 in just a day," Jarvis said.
She makes them free of charge but asks those who want a ribbon to provide supplies.
"If anyone who wants one and has their own ribbon to provide, I will make their bow at no cost," Jarvis said.
Tallassee resident Sonya Thornton put a ribbon up in her yard to show support to those fighting coronavirus. She also hopes the red ribbon will bring some comfort to the community during this difficult te.n
"I wanted to display a red ribbon because I know right now so many are living with the fear of what is going on," she said. "The red ribbons represent that we are covered by the blood of Jesus, that faith in our Lord and the sacrifice by his blood has to be stronger than fear."
With more red ribbons going up daily, Thornton encourages everyone to display this show of support for those affected by coronavirus.
"I would love to see everyone put out red ribbons to show they know God is stronger than anything we face," she said.
To order a red ribbon, contact Jarvis at 334-415 3635.