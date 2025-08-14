Yellow buses and children will soon be active around Tallassee schools.
The Tallassee Police Department wants to remind all drivers how to keep everyone safe — most importantly the students, even though not much has changed in the last couple of year.
“We have a crossing guard for each school,” Tallassee police chief Todd Buce said. “They help our kids get across the road at the schools and help get buses and traffic on the road as well.”
Buce said the crossing guards are well marked, wear reflective vests, gloves and other safety equipment. The crossing guards operate in school zones on the roadways where speed limits are lowered when buses, parents and students are driving and walking to school.
“Drivers need to be mindful of those speeds,” Buce said. “It aids in making sure everyone, especially pedestrians, are safe. I advise everyone to leave earlier so that they have plenty of time to navigate the school zones.”
Students who drive to Tallassee High School mostly enter the school’s parking lot from behind the school. It aids in keeping traffic off of Barnett Boulevard.
Buce said all three of Tallassee’s schools have a school resource officer (SRO).
“We want to make sure once the kids are dropped off at the schools, they are safe all day,” Buce said. “That is paramount to us each and every day.”
Buce said having SROs on each campus beyond almost immediate response time to any emergency at a Tallassee school.
“The SROs develop relationships with faculty and students themselves,” Buce said. “At the end of the day it allows students to get to know law enforcement. It paints us in a better light and lets the kids know they are safe and well protected.”