The downtown area was bustling on Thursday, Dec. 5 as holiday festivities began early this weekend with the McCraney-Cottle Arts Council's (MCAC) Sounds of the Season. This year's show was held inside the historic Mt. Vernon Theatre and drew a nearly packed house.
Before the show, to add an extra touch to the festive event, downtown sidewalks were lighted with luminaries and sounds of Christmas carolers filled the air as patrons walked from the theater to Rustic Mills Bistro for a special buffet dinner that coincided with the Sounds of the Season.
"If you're going to do something, you have to do it right," MCAC director Jerry Cunningham said.
Under the direction of Cunningham, select community members performed side-by-side with members of the MCAC to deliver harmonious melodies to those in attendance.
Some of the performances included "God Rest Ye Merry Gentleman,” "The Christmas Song", "Silver Bells, Winter Wonderland,” "We Wish you a Merry Christmas” and more.
Performers included flutist Justin Harden, trumpeter Sena Bird, and the night’s solo performers were Hannah Padgett, Wendell Padgett, Gaines Nolin, Milly Crain and Marlee Osborne. Local Jordan Dark performed "I'll be Home for Christmas" and local favorites James Bush, Ron McDaniel, Mike McElroy and Cunningham performed "Christmas in Dixie.”
This year's performance also showcased many talented members of Tallassee's choral department.
Together the groups delivered a flawless performance after weeks of practice.
“I’ve had people tell me how nice it was to see people outside and walking in the downtown area,” Cunningham said,
The MCAC was established in 1963 to promote and encourage the development and appreciation of the fine and performing arts in and around the community of Tallassee by presenting appearances of visiting artists and sponsoring local artistic endeavors.