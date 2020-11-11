It's time to start planning for the holidays and the Tallassee Chamber of Commerce has just the answer for those looking for some Christmas cheer.
The chamber recently announced details about this year's parade, which will be held on Saturday, Dec. 5, beginning at 10 a.m.
A long-running tradition, this will be Tallassee's 53rd annual Christmas parade. Not only is the parade a staple in the community, but the Christmas parade is also a very popular event. Last year's Christmas parade had over 70 participants and drew over 2,000 spectators. This is the largest parade of the year for the city and those interested in participating in the event are encouraged to sign up as soon as possible.
"Registration will be available on the Tallassee Chamber of Commerce website and a signup sheet will be emailed to all chamber members," Tallassee Chamber of Commerce director Jerry Cunningham said.
There is a minimal signup fee of $10 for non-chamber members.
"This event is open to the public," Cunningham said. "Please feel free to share the event and invite your friends and family."
High school bands from both Tallassee and Reeltown participate in the annual event, as do many local businesses, organizations, groups, dance studios and many more.
Completed registration forms and entry fee must be turned in to the Tallassee Chamber of Commerce no later than Monday, Nov. 30. All drivers must be an adult age 18 or older with a valid driver license. No alcohol is allowed. Floats should be clearly marked and visible from a distance on both sides with a sign identifying the business or organization name. Each parade entry is responsible for its throws such as candy, necklaces, etc. Be sure items being thrown are safe — no sharp, pointed or hard objects. No entry can have a live Santa; the chamber will arrange Santa for the parade. There will be no makeup date for rain cancellation and participants are responsible for their own cleanup. Complete instructions concerning the lineup will be emailed to participants the week of the parade.
As for decorating parade floats, "the more creative and festive, the better," Cunningham said.
For more information on the upcoming parade, info on how to become a sponsor or to schedule your organization's place in this year's parade, contact Cunningham at 334-283-5151.