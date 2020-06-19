New changes are on the horizon for both Tallassee High School and Southside Middle School as principals for both schools have officially been named.
Chet Stewart, who has been an assistant principal at THS for more than a decade, has been promoted to the top leadership position. Tim Collier will be the principal of Southside after a longtime stint as an assistant principal at Eclectic Elementary School.
"(Stewart) is very experienced and very knowledgable of Tallassee High School, so he seemed like he was our best choice and we look forward to his leadership" Tallassee City Schools superintendent Wade Shipman said. "(Collier) has a lot of experience as an assistant. We feel like with his maturity and his experience that he brings from Elmore County, it'll be a good fit for our middle school."
