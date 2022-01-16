Tallassee Mayor John Hammock is in the Baldwin County Jail after being arrested Saturday in Orange Beach.
Law enforcement was called to an incident and found probable cause to arrest Hammock on first-degree domestic violence.
Saturday evening Hammock was posting on his Facebook page about campaigning in Baldwin County for Public Service Commission Place 1, a position Hammock has been openly campaigning for since August. Hammock’s Facebook page has images from Hammock’s stay on the beach.
Staff at the Baldwin County Jail said there is no bond available to Hammock until Hammock goes before a judge.
Alabama Code Section 13A defines first-degree domestic violence as a felony.
“A person commits the crime of domestic violence in the first degree if the person commits the crime of assault in the first degree pursuant to Section 13A-6-20 or aggravated stalking pursuant to Section 13A-6-91, and the victim is a current or former spouse, parent, child, any person with whom the defendant has a child in common, a present or former household member, or a person who has or had a dating relationship, as defined in Section 13A-6-139.1, with the defendant,” the law states. “Domestic violence in the first degree is a Class A felony, except that the defendant shall serve a minimum term of imprisonment of one year without consideration of probation, parole, good time credits, or any other reduction in time for any second or subsequent conviction under this subsection.”
This isn't the first time Hammock has been arrested. In 2020 he was arrested for harassment after an incident in which Hammock said he was defending his wife. Those charges were later dismissed.
The story will be updated as more information becomes available.