Belinda Taunton has been named Branch Sales Manager and Assistant Vice President for CB&S Bank and will be working from the main office in Tallassee.
Belinda is a Tallassee native and graduated from Tallassee High School in
1986. She has twenty-seven years of banking experience all in the Tallassee area. Taunton is married to Ronald Taunton and together they have three children and six grandchildren.
CB&S Bank is a $2.2 billion community bank, headquartered in Russellville, with 55 operating offices in the Alabama, Mississippi, and Tennessee markets. The company offers a complete line of full-service banking products and other related financial services to retail and commercial customers through its subsidiaries.